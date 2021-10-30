PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 65.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,117 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 12.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 206.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 251,182 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 11.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $25.05 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $734.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

