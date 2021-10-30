LMR Partners LLP Takes $4.53 Million Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 464,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $20,689,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $14,221,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $11,706,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $9,755,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $9,643,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

HIII opened at $9.75 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.