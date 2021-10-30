Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will report sales of $41.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.92 million and the highest is $42.31 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $41.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $161.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.95 million to $163.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $169.44 million, with estimates ranging from $164.49 million to $177.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow City Office REIT.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 713,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,362. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

