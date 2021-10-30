American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Cut by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Amundi bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after buying an additional 313,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Water Works by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $29,171,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $174.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.08 and its 200-day moving average is $167.02. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.