IOST Price Tops $0.0477 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $862.60 million and approximately $73.58 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00314236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00048761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00241975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097191 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004442 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

