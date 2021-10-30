PDT Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,777 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $1,661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 521,151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

