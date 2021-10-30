Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stake Boosted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,052 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Funko worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Funko by 185.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Funko by 507.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $16.39 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $826.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.40.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.