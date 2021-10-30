PDT Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The business’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

