Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.24 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

