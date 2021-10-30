Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $3.49-3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.55 billion.Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.400 EPS.

Shares of AIT traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 157,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,957. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

