Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Announces Earnings Results

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share.
Shares of TDY traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.22. The company had a trading volume of 395,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.16. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $304.58 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.
Teledyne Technologies Company Profile
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
