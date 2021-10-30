Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Announces Earnings Results

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share.

Shares of TDY traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.22. The company had a trading volume of 395,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.16. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $304.58 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

