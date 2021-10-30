Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of Alibaba Group worth $2,033,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 42.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $164.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.04. The company has a market cap of $448.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $311.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

