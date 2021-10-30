Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $2 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $241.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.88. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $173.13 and a 52 week high of $243.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

