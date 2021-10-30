Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $386.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $266.97 and a 52 week high of $386.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.96 and a 200 day moving average of $355.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

