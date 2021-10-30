Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $994,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

