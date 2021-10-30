PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,071 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 12.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 12.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

NYSE:TEN opened at $13.27 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.