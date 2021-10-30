Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $29.81 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.09% of Cummins worth $29,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $239.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.86.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

