Blackstone Inc Takes Position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFAQ. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $732,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $975,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AFAQ stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.