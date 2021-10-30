Ameritas Investment Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,243 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Truist upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Shares of PLD opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

