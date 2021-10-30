Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $3.35 Million in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.41% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 262.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39.

