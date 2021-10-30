Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,382 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

