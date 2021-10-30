$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $850.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 962,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.52. 1,597,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,839. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $85.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

