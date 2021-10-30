QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143 shares in the company, valued at $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,370 shares of company stock valued at $43,912. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 63,700.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 60.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter worth $71,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUIK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,408. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

