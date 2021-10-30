Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 23,169 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,169 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,471,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,982,000 after acquiring an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

