Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.18 Million

Analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will announce $334.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.45 million and the lowest is $312.91 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $181.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

NYSE GOL traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 380,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

