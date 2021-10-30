PDT Partners LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

TRMB stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.