Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $125,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 335.6% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $249,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

