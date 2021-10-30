First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 115.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2,450.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LEGR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.88. 9,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $44.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

