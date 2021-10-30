Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, a growth of 157.4% from the September 30th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 273.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF traded down $6.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68. Nabtesco has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.