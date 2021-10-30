Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Up 163.2% in October

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 47.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:THQ traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. 146,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

