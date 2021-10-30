Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce sales of $80.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.41 million and the lowest is $79.30 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $84.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $335.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.10 million to $340.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $349.42 million, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $356.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,084. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,426,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $298,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

