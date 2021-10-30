Beacon (BECN) Trading Up 23.1% This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $28,348.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048496 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000703 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

