DeFi Bids Reaches Market Capitalization of $561,701.27 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $561,701.27 and $498.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00048761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00241975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097191 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,701,310 coins and its circulating supply is 22,697,074 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.