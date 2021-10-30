Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 118.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

ARKK opened at $121.28 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $89.39 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.01.

