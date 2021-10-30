Ameritas Investment Company LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.60 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.75. The stock has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

