RPC (NYSE:RES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

NYSE:RES traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 1,100,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,191. RPC has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $172,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,504,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 847,837 shares of company stock worth $3,511,726. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPC stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 594.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RPC were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

