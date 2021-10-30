CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. CyberOptics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,066. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $305.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.66.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CyberOptics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 233.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of CyberOptics worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

