AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,266 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Snap-on worth $128,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,915,000 after purchasing an additional 74,077 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $203.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.94. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.83.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

