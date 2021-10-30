AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $119,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN opened at $319.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.85. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $217.28 and a 1-year high of $322.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.47.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

