Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,941,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,506 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Cardinal Health worth $110,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

CAH opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

