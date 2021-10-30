AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,464 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $104,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.86. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

