AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,797,736 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,656,677 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,797,736 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Ford Motor worth $98,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 198.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110,658 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 483.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,242,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,155 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,549,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

