CNH Partners LLC Acquires 67,869 Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,869 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YSAC opened at $10.13 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

