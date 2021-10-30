Security National Bank of SO Dak Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after buying an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

