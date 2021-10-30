Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $250.69 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $255.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,776,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

