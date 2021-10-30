Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 241,445 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $311.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.17. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

