Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 272,428 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PVH were worth $25,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $31,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $25,903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 760.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,081,000 after buying an additional 243,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 202.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 186,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.74. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $121.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

