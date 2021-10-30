PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PCB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

