Analysts Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAA. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 205,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

