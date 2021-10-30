Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 137,772 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,955,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Qorvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.85.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.98.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

